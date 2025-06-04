NFL insider believes Shedeur Sanders could become Cleveland Browns starting quarterback
By Matt Reed
If there's any quarterback battle to watch as the lead up to the 2025 NFL season closes in it's undoubtedly the Cleveland Browns, especially after the way the team tackled April's draft by selecting not one, but two signal callers.
RELATED: Deion Sanders opens up about hurtful pre-NFL Draft attacks on sons
Shedeur Sanders was one of the most-hyped prospects entering the 2025 draft, however, after dropping to the fifth round and being selected after Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, there's an interesting road ahead to see which Browns QB will be named the starter before the season kicks off.
While both rookies will have to compete with veterans like Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Deshaun Watson for the starting role, one NFL insider believes that Sanders may end up with the inside track to becoming Cleveland's number one behind center.
"There are people inside the Browns' facility who believe Shedeur Sanders can 100 percent be the starting quarterback," ESPN NFL reporter Kimberley Martin said recently.
The buzz around Sanders is going to continue even if he's not named the Browns' starter, and it's been shown by the attention he's gotten since being drafted, including the fact that the former Colorado star leads all rookies in jersey sales.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
MLB: Ex-MLB executive, 'Survivor' loser, calls Jac Caglianone's promotion 'irresponsible'
NBA: Analyst slams door shut on Jay Wright becoming next Knicks head coach
NFL: Steelers respond to fan backlash over Mason Rudolph's Donald Trump rally cameo
SPORTS MEDIA: Knicks fan John McEnroe gives honest Tom Thibodeau reaction at French Open
VIRAL: Orlando Magic release stunning jerseys celebrating previous generation