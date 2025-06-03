College basketball analyst slams door shut on Jay Wright becoming next Knicks head coach
By Tyler Reed
The NBA world is gearing up for a fresh matchup in the NBA Finals, as the Indiana Pacers will meet the Oklahoma City Thunder later this week to get the festivities started.
However, the New York Knicks decided on Tuesday to make their own headlines, as the franchise has fired head coach Tom Thibodeau.
In a move that is being questioned by everyone, the Knicks have decided that going to the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time in 25 years is not good enough.
With the news of Thibodeau's firing, everyone has been wondering who the next coach will be in New York. For CBS Sports' Seth Davis, the answer won't involve his colleague Jay Wright.
Davis took to social media to tell fans that he has a better chance of becoming the next head coach of the Knicks before Wright would take the position.
Since leaving Villanova, Wright has been a fixture on CBS' coverage of college basketball. The former Wildcats head coach left the game as a two-time national champion and one of the best to ever coach the college game.
Wright does have connections with the Knicks, which include Jalen Brunson and Mikal Bridges, who played for Wright at Villanova. However, the NBA is a different world from the college ranks. You actually can get fired for being successful in the NBA.
