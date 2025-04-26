Shedeur Sanders finds his NFL home with Cleveland Browns in 5th round of NFL Draft
By Tyler Reed
Shedeur Sanders' dreams of being a top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft were dashed after the former Colorado quarterback didn't hear his name called during the first round.
Then, Day 2 of the draft came and went, with Sanders still not having a home in the NFL. However, on Day 3, Sanders finally found his home.
RELATED: Mel Kiper Jr. 'disgusted' by Shedeur Sanders NFL Draft slide
The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round after trading with the Seattle Seahawks for the 144th pick.
Sanders is the second quarterback taken by the Browns in this draft. On Day 2, the Browns selected former Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel, which sent fans into a tailspin as to why teams were overlooking Sanders.
Now, Sanders will look to break the curse of the Browns' quarterback revolving door. The franchise has started a million quarterbacks since returning with Tim Couch in 1999. It makes sense that they would be the franchise to take a shot on multiple quarterbacks.
Also, Sanders could potentially win the starting job this summer. The Browns have Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Gabriel at quarterback. None of those names screams starting quarterback. Although Flacco won over the Browns faithful in his first stint with the franchise.
The biggest story of the 2025 draft has found its conclusion. The most talked about pick in the 2025 NFL Draft will be a fifth round selection.
