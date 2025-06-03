Orlando Magic release stunning jerseys celebrating previous generation
By Matt Reed
The Orlando Magic reached the NBA Playoffs this season with the emergence of their young roster, and the future appears to be bright for the Florida organization as they unveil their latest rebrand.
The Magic have had success throughout their time as an NBA team, and their new jerseys show that they want their fans to remember the days of Shaquille O'Neal and others with a combination of throwback concepts that older NBA fans will remember.
The Magic opted to stick with the signature pinstripes that they've become known for over the years, and that includes three different versions in a variety of color schemes.
Orlando star Paolo Banchero and Co. will be looking to make the next jump in the team's progression after being eliminated in the Eastern Conference first round by the Boston Celtics this season.
