Deion Sanders opens up about hurtful pre-NFL draft attacks on sons
By Josh Sanchez
The biggest storyline of the 2025 NFL Draft draft was the unprecedented fall of Shedeur Sanders.
Sanders, who was a projected top 10 pick, plummeted out of the first round. Day 2 of the draft came and went, and once again, he went undrafted. Ultimately, it was the Cleveland Browns who selected the former Colorado football star in the fifth round to stop his freefall.
Many critics accused Sanders of being "arrogant" and "unprofessional" and spread reports that he performed poorly in interviews. The questions about his character ran rampant, and he just kept his eyes on his goal.
But while the Sanders' pushed forward, Deion Sanders admitted that it did hurt to watch the narratives being spun about his sons.
"It hurt," Coach Prime said, via Jack Carlough of SI.com. "But the bible says God uses the foolish things to confound the wise. There was some foolish stuff that went on, but that gave them something that they needed.
"That edge that Tom (Brady) had, it gave them the edge that you had, it gave them the edge that I have. Folks said we weren’t gonna be nothing. But we had to prove that. It gave them the edge that they needed. Both of them."
In the end, it all worked out for the Sanders'.
Coach Prime got his pay raise at Colorado, Shedeur is impressing his teammates and Browns staff with his handling of the quarterback battle in Cleveland, and Shilo is shining bright at Bucs OTAs. Their stories aren't finished.
