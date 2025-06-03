Steelers respond to fan backlash over Mason Rudolph's Donald Trump rally cameo
By Josh Sanchez
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph caused a bit of a stir with a recent appearance that led to fans bombarding the team with angry letters from their Terrible Towel waving supporters.
The Steelers were forced to address an appearance by Rudolph at a local rally for President Donald Trump. Rudolph appeared on stage with safety Miles Killebrew, while the legendary Rocky Bleier was also present for the festivities.
Some in Steelers Nation were upset with Rudolph's decision not to stick to sports, so the angry letters came flying in.
Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette shared the response that was sent by the Steelers to those who objected to the quarterback's political stance.
“We appreciate you taking the time to share your thoughts with us. As valued fans, your voice is an essential part of what makes our Steelers community and fan base so strong," an email from the franchise read.
“We understand that a recent rally in Pittsburgh has generated a range of reactions from our fan base. Our alumni and current players make their own individual decisions that reflect their views, and they do not necessarily represent the view of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization. Thank you again for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your passion and your continued support of the team.”
Don't expect to hear much more from the organization.
Steelers ownership has made it clear throughout the years that they lean towards supporting the Democratic party, with former owner and president Dan Rooney serving as the United States Ambassador to Ireland under President Barack Obama.
But if Steelers players want to show or voice their support of Donald Trump, the organization will not get in their way.
