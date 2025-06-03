The Big Lead

Knicks fan John McEnroe gives honest Tom Thibodeau reaction at French Open

The former tennis champion gave his instant reaction to his beloved Knicks letting head coach Tom Thibodeau go after their NBA Playoffs run.

New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau reacts to a play against the Detroit Pistons during an NBA regular season game
The New York Knicks' decision to let go of Tom Thibodeau as their head coach has had mixed reviews early on after the news broke Tuesday, and one of the team's bigger superfans instantly reacted to the story during his coverage of the French Open.

The NBA world is still making their own decisions about how the Thibodeau situation has unfolded, but tennis legend John McEnroe was delivered the news by his brother, Patrick McEnroe, during the Carlos Alcaraz match and he was clearly a bit upset by it.

McEnroe called it a "harsh" decision by the Knicks organization after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals this season and making the playoffs in four of the last five seasons since Thibodeau came back to the team.

ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania revealed what the Knicks are looking for in their next head coach, however, it's still unclear which candidates will emerge in the job sweepstakes to take on one of the biggest roles in the NBA.

