NFL draft prospect Cam Ward heavily implies he knows Titans will be home

Cam Ward, the top NFL Draft quarterback prospect in the 2025 class, strongly implied he knows the Tennessee Titans will call his name with the No. 1 pick during a Fortnite stream.

By Josh Sanchez

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward looks on from the field after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward looks on from the field after the game against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Former Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward is widely regarded as the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL draft class, with many projections having the 6-foot-2, 223-pound passer going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans.

Ward, like the draft experts, also seems to believe -- or maybe even know -- that he will be calling Tennessee home.

While streaming a game of Fortnite recently, Ward was ranking his favorite players at various positions and seemed to make it clear he is ready to suit up for the Titans.

When asked about his favorite NFL wide receivers, Ward ranked Titans wideout Calvin Ridley as the best receiver on the league, while also putting Treylon Burks into the top five.

If that wasn't enough of an indication, Ward included Titans running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears in his top 4 rankings of running backs across the league.

That's a not-so-subtle way of Ward saying that he knows where he will be calling home in just over a week.

During the 2024 season, his lone season leading the Hurricanes, Ward threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Throughout his five-year college career, Ward racked up 18,187 yards, 158 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions.

Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward gestures after defeating the California Golden Bears.
Miami Hurricanes quarterback Cam Ward gestures after defeating the California Golden Bears. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Titans will hope he brings that collegiate success to the next level.

The 2025 NFL draft will officially get underway on Thursday, April 24, at Lambeau Field and its adjacent Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the remaining Rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday, April 26.

