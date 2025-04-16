NFL draft prospect Cam Ward heavily implies he knows Titans will be home
By Josh Sanchez
Former Miami Hurricanes star Cam Ward is widely regarded as the top quarterback prospect in the 2025 NFL draft class, with many projections having the 6-foot-2, 223-pound passer going No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans.
Ward, like the draft experts, also seems to believe -- or maybe even know -- that he will be calling Tennessee home.
While streaming a game of Fortnite recently, Ward was ranking his favorite players at various positions and seemed to make it clear he is ready to suit up for the Titans.
MORE: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 17.0: Jalen Milroe absent despite draft night invite
When asked about his favorite NFL wide receivers, Ward ranked Titans wideout Calvin Ridley as the best receiver on the league, while also putting Treylon Burks into the top five.
If that wasn't enough of an indication, Ward included Titans running backs Tony Pollard and Tyjae Spears in his top 4 rankings of running backs across the league.
That's a not-so-subtle way of Ward saying that he knows where he will be calling home in just over a week.
MORE: Travis Hunter threatens retirement if an NFL team makes this request
During the 2024 season, his lone season leading the Hurricanes, Ward threw for 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Throughout his five-year college career, Ward racked up 18,187 yards, 158 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions.
The Titans will hope he brings that collegiate success to the next level.
The 2025 NFL draft will officially get underway on Thursday, April 24, at Lambeau Field and its adjacent Titletown District in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Rounds 2 and 3 will be held on Friday, April 25, while the remaining Rounds 4-7 will take place on Saturday, April 26.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
VIRAL: Leaked Jordon Hudson emails reveal confusing role on Bill Belichick's UNC staff
CFB: Nico Iamaleava's NIL chase could reportedly backfire with massive loss
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays serving absolute abomination 'Cotton Candy Fries' at home games
NFL: Free agent running back shares staggering workout video with strong message
WNBA: Hailey Van Lith foreshadowed WNBA Draft future with meaningful tattoo
SPORTS MEDIA: Atlanta Braves reporter secured woman's phone number while on live TV