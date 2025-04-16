NFL draft prospect Cam Ward heavily implies he knows Titans will be home

𝗕𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴: Cam Ward basically confirms he's going to be drafted by the Titans while playing Fortnite:



Chat: “Who’s your top 4 running backs in the league right now?”



Ward: "Tony Pollard, (Tyjae) Spears"



Ward is 100% a Titan 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/sPQP6k57z2