Travis Hunter threatens retirement if an NFL team makes this request
By Matt Reed
Travis Hunter is widely considered a generational talent because of the value that he could bring to an NFL team on both the offensive and defensive side of the football field, but as he prepares to be drafted next week he wants prospective teams to know that he's not willing to cave on something very important to him.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star has made headlines throughout his collegiate career as both a cornerback and wide receiver, and he fully intends on carrying out both duties at the next level, similarly to how his mentor Deion Sanders did during his time in the league.
While no team has publicly stated that they'd be opposed to Hunter playing both sides of the ball, we won't know until draft night when commissioner Roger Goodell calls him to reveal his next destination.
However, Hunter reportedly made it known to all NFL teams that he would strongly consider retiring if they limited his play to either offense or defense exclusively. The young star CB/WR recently went viral when he said there are "16 hours" for him to focus on football during the day in response to reporters asking about how he could focus on both positions.
