NFL Draft expert calls this QB prospect 'the lottery ticket'
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NFL Draft won't exactly have the same quarterback buzz that we saw a year ago at this time when Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels were preparing to enter the league, but one draft expert believes that there's a hidden gem in this class that likely won't be selected in the first round.
RELATED: Ashton Jeanty flaunts freak athleticism during basketball workout
While Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders appear to be the consensus first two quarterbacks that will be chosen during this year's draft. NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah feels there's another signal caller that could be "the lottery ticket" for an NFL franchise.
While Alabama's Jalen Milroe had his fair share of ups and downs throughout his time in Tuscaloosa, Jeremiah seems to think that his skillset can translate to the next level and makes him an even higher upside prospect than Ward - who will likely go No. 1 overall to the Tennessee Titans.
Milroe final season with the Crimson Tide saw him put up an unimpressive 16 touchdowns to go along with 11 interceptions, however, many consider him an intriguing name on the draft board because of his rushing upside and ability to move in the pocket.
With many teams looking to find a cheap quarterback option that can win them games quickly, perhaps Milroe will go higher than many fans and members of the media believe in next week's draft.
