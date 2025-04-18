Super Bowl champion goes viral after forgetting which NFL team he plays on
By Matt Reed
Just two months ago the Philadelphia Eagles won the NFL's Super Bowl with Josh Sweat in their lineup, and it seems as though the former NFC East star is still under the impression that he's on the team.
Sweat opted to leave the Eagles in free agency last month after receiving a monster deal from the Arizona Cardinals, however, in a moment of weakness it looks like he mistakenly told a fan that he still plays for Philadelphia.
Sweat appeared in a video posted to social recently where he pulled up to a gas station in his expensive McClaren when a kid came up to him asking what he does for work and eventually which NFL team he plays for.
Despite the funny slip up, Sweat showed that he's still a down-to-earth guy and was cool for talking to the kid throughout his pit stop to fuel his luxury car up.
Hopefully his new Cardinals teammates don't give him too much of a hard time about the Eagles comment though.
