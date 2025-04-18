Huge NFL quarterback contracts won't result in Super Bowl titles
By Matt Reed
Jalen Hurts just helped the Philadelphia Eagles win their second Super Bowl title in franchise history this past season, but for many NFL teams there's been a troubling theme over recent years that happens when they shell out big dollars to pay football's most important position.
It sounds slightly counterintuitive but giving out big contracts to quarterbacks doesn't exactly mean an NFL team is going to find success. In fact, in recent years it's actually proven to have the opposite effect.
The reality is every team has to build a roster of players, and in Philadelphia's case Howie Roseman was able to construct a superstar lineup on both sides of the football. However, Hurts' large deal with the Eagles just happened to be a byproduct of Roseman being a contract wizard and keeping the core of their roster intact.
Most NFL teams don't have that kind of luxury though, and when they end up needing to pay top dollar for their quarterbacks it often signifies the end of their Super Bowl window.
Out of the top 10 current highest-paid NFL signal callers, four of them didn't make the playoffs last season. Meanwhile, only Hurts, Joe Burrow and Jared Goff have made the Super Bowl, with the Eagles star QB the only current top player with a championship ring.
It's not to say that this trend can't change in the future as the NFL salary cap continues to go up, but for the time being it seems as though having the highest-paid quarterbacks won't result in Super Bowl titles.
