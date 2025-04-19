WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 live stream, start time, match card & more
By Josh Sanchez
The biggest weekend in professional wrestling is underway with WWE WrestleMania 41 set to kick off Night 1 on Saturday, April 19, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
WrestleMania 41 goes down at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.
Night 1 will feature four championship matches with the World Heavyweight Championship, World Tag Team Championship, WWE United States Championship, and WWE Women's Championship on the line.
The event also features a triple-threat match featuring superstars Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. In other matches, WWE legend Rey Mysterio takes on El Grande American and Jade Cargill faces Naomi.
WrestleMania 41 is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.
All of the information you need to watch WrestleMania 41 can be seen below.
WrestleMania 41 viewing info
Date: Saturday, April 19
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium
Live Stream: Peacock
WrestleMania 41 Night 1 match card
- Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
- Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
- World Tag Team Championship match: The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)
- United States Championship match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
- World Heavyweight Championship match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
- WWE Women's Championship match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
- Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
*match order not official
