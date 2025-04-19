The Big Lead

WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 1 live stream, start time, match card & more

Pro wrestling fans kick off the biggest weekend of the year with WWE WrestleMania 41 on Saturday, April 19. Here is everything you need to know.

By Josh Sanchez

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins during the Royal Rumble The Dome at America's Center.
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins during the Royal Rumble The Dome at America's Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
The biggest weekend in professional wrestling is underway with WWE WrestleMania 41 set to kick off Night 1 on Saturday, April 19, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

WrestleMania 41 goes down at Allegiant Stadium, home of the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders.

Night 1 will feature four championship matches with the World Heavyweight Championship, World Tag Team Championship, WWE United States Championship, and WWE Women's Championship on the line.

The event also features a triple-threat match featuring superstars Roman Reigns, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins. In other matches, WWE legend Rey Mysterio takes on El Grande American and Jade Cargill faces Naomi.

WrestleMania 41 is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. ET.

All of the information you need to watch WrestleMania 41 can be seen below.

WrestleMania 41 viewing info

LA Knight and Jey Uso during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium.
LA Knight and Jey Uso during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Date: Saturday, April 19
Start Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Live Stream: Peacock

WrestleMania 41 Night 1 match card

CM Punk during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium.
CM Punk during the Men’s Royal Rumble match during the WWE Royal Rumble at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images
  • Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano
  • Jade Cargill vs. Naomi
  • World Tag Team Championship match: The War Raiders (Erik and Ivar) (c) vs. The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)
  • United States Championship match: LA Knight (c) vs. Jacob Fatu
  • World Heavyweight Championship match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso
  • WWE Women's Championship match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
  • Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

*match order not official

