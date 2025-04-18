The Big Lead

NBA coaching legend Gregg Popovich taken in ambulance after 'medical emergency'

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was taken from a restaurant on a stretcher after having a 'medical emergency.'

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich watches his team play against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who has been on a leave of absence since experiencing a mild stroke last year, has once again had a 'medical emergency.'

Popovich reportedly "fainted" while he was visiting a restaurant.

He has been one of the best coaches in NBA history.

Coach Pop is a five-time NBA champion, three-time Coach of the Year, and an Olympic champion leading USA Basketball.

We wish Popovich a full and speedy recovery.

