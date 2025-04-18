NBA coaching legend Gregg Popovich taken in ambulance after 'medical emergency'
By Josh Sanchez
San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich, who has been on a leave of absence since experiencing a mild stroke last year, has once again had a 'medical emergency.'
Popovich reportedly "fainted" while he was visiting a restaurant.
He has been one of the best coaches in NBA history.
Coach Pop is a five-time NBA champion, three-time Coach of the Year, and an Olympic champion leading USA Basketball.
We wish Popovich a full and speedy recovery.
