Lane Kiffin has hilarious reaction to Carson Beck's potential NIL deal with Miami
By Tyler Reed
It was a shocking moment when former Georgia starting quarterback Carson Beck announced that he would be transferring for the 2025-26 season.
Beck spent five years with the Bulldogs, winning two national championships with the team, and was the starting quarterback for the program for two seasons.
However, last season wasn't the dream season for Beck. The quarterback would miss the College Football Playoffs, and the Bulldogs would be decimated by Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.
Beck decided to take his talents to Miami and play for the Hurricanes. However, that decision may have been made by the financial gain the former SEC quarterback would receive if he chose Miami.
During a recent episode of 'The Pivot', the crew was talking about Beck's potential $4 million deal, and show guest Lane Kiffin gave a hilariously fiery response to the potential NIL deal.
Kiffin took a massive shot at Miami and Beck when cracking a joke on the estimated deal. This past season, Kiffin's Rebels took down the Bulldogs 28-10.
Beck did not have his most memorable performance when he took on Ole Miss. The now Miami star finished the loss to Ole Miss with 186 yards passing, one interception, and zero touchdown passes.
The jab was all in good fun. However, any chance Kiffin has to get under the skin of his SEC opponent, he is willing to take that chance.
