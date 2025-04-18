Ashton Jeanty flaunts his freak athleticism while playing another sport
By Matt Reed
Ashton Jeanty has the potential to be one of the NFL's best running back prospects in years, and he recently made sure to let the entire league know just how valuable he thinks he is as the draft closes in next week.
RELATED: Huge NFL quarterback contracts won't result in Super Bowl wins
And while Jeanty is clearly an insane prospect after posting some outrageous numbers at Boise State during his college career, what's becoming even more evident is that the 5'8" running back could probably excel in other sports outside of football.
The projected top 10 pick was spotted recently playing basketball in the build up to the NFL Draft, and Jeanty clearly has some insane hoops skills after showing off his dunking ability.
Teams like the Chicago Bears and Las Vegas Raiders have been linked to Jeanty ahead of the draft, however, given the state of the running back position it's possible that teams wait a bit longer to select him, regardless of how talented he is.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL DRAFT: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 18.0: Forecasts for the first three rounds
CFB: Nico Iamaleava transfer bombshell drops with new home being 'reported' amid NIL drama
NBA: LeBron James' Ken doll smashes sales records, sells out after launch
NFL: Washington Commanders reportedly nearing $3B deal to bring team back to DC
SPORTS MEDIA: Cassidy Hubbarth gets emotional after tribute during her final ESPN NBA game