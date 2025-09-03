Philadelphia Eagles superstar receives Prime Video documentary after legendary season
By Matt Reed
The Philadelphia Eagles will kick off their 2025 NFL season Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys as the NFC East team aims to go on another Super Bowl run for the second straight season, but if they want to do so they'll need their superstar running back to put up another memorable campaign just like he did a year ago.
Saquon Barkley's debut season with the Eagles couldn't have been scripted better after moving over from the New York Giants and amassing 2,000 yards on the ground with the Birds. The former Penn State star is now being rewarded for his amazing work with a Prime Video documentary that will feature his incredible legacy campaign.
'Saquon' will debut in October nearly a month into the NFL season, and based on the trailer Eagles fans will surely get an even better look back at his 2024 campaign but also explore a deeper look into Barkley's emphasis on family and how he chose to make the move to Philadelphia.
With the Eagles firmly in the mix as one of the best teams in the NFL once again in 2025 it's almost a certainty that Barkley will need to thrive once again if Philly wants to hoist another Lombardi Trophy.
