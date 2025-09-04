NFL 2025 opening kickoff could be ruined by Mother Nature
By Tyler Reed
It's been such a long wait, but in just a few short hours, the NFL will be back on our television screens for the next five months.
Even though we have to watch the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, it's still a great time for us to come together and celebrate the return of our beloved game.
The only problem that could get in the way of our joyous night is that cold, cruel, mistress, known as Mother Nature.
Ella Dorsey of Atlanta News First is reporting that some thunderstorms will be rolling in during the first half of tonight's game. The storms could be strong enough to cause a brief delay in the game, which we are not going to think about right now.
Listen, I don't care how it happens, we are getting this game in tonight. A thunderstorm delaying this into afternoon football sounds good in theory, but trust me, it sucks when NASCAR has to pull off something like this.
The rain wants to ruin our evening, but there's no chance we'll allow that to happen. To paraphrase Hilary Duff, let the rain fall down, or something like that. I'm not for sure what she actually said. All I know is, football is back.
