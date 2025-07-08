Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets future has massive new update
The Denver Nuggets have been among he big movers this offseason. After being criticized for not assembling the right roster around him since they won the championship in 2023, the team is doing what it can to maximize the 3-time NBA MVP.
Jokic had another stellar season this year, before the Nuggets lost to the eventual champions, the OKlahoma City Thunder in the second round of the playoffs. The team took them to seven games, but it wasn't enough and it seems that Jokic isn't as confident as he was in the team before.
RELATED: The Denver Nuggets are dominating NBA free agency
"Nikola Jokic has informed the Nuggets he will not sign a contract extension this offseason, as the three-time MVP intends to wait until next summer to engage in contract talks," The Denver Post reported.
Jokic is under contract with the Nuggets until 2027, so they will definitely have the Serbian superstar for at least two more seasons. He has never shown an inclination to move away from the city and the franchise, but things can change quickly in the NBA.
Jokic has a player option for the 2027-28 season as well, but the hope will be for the Nuggets that the situation doesn't reach that point. He will be eligible to sign a new contract next offseason as well, maybe he wishes to see how the new roster dunctions before making such a huge commitment with regards to his future.
