NBA star Ja Morant responds to gun celebration fine with new viral gesture
By Matt Reed
The Memphis Grizzlies have fallen behind in the NBA's highly-competitive Western Conference playoff race recently, yet the only thing that fans and media have been talking about regarding the team is star guard Ja Morant.
The only problem is they're not talking about Morant in the greatest light because of some issues that he's brought upon himself that have caught the attention of not only the basketball world but also the NBA league office.
The 25 year old has been in the spotlight for awhile now because of some issues he's had involving guns, and that came to a head recently when he was reprimanded for making a gun gesture as a celebration on the court.
Despite being warned by the league, Morant did it again and received a fine from commissioner Adam Silver and the NBA.
However, on Tuesday night Morant decided to dive deeper into his bag of celebrations and went straight out of Grand Theft Auto by pretending to throw a grenade into the crowd after sinking a three-pointer.
It remains to be seen how the NBA will respond to Morant's latest antics, but given the way the Grizzlies are competing for a spot in the West right now it's pretty clear that the team doesn't need this type of negative attention as they're battling for seeding.
