Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells shares photo from hospital, injury update
By Josh Sanchez
Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells suffered a scary injury on Tuesday night during the team's 124-100 win over the Charlotte Hornets. The NBA world was concerned after Wells was stretchered off of the court after the terrifying mid-air collision with Hornets guard KJ Simpson.
Simpson was ejected from the game after a Flagrant 2 foul was assessed when he found himself in an awkward position and inadvertently undercut Wells, who elevated for a slam.
Late Tuesday night, the Grizzlies provided an update on Wells' status.
While there is some positive news that Wells is "awake, alert and moving his extremities," he is continuing to be evaluated and suffered a broken wrist.
Shams Charania of ESPN shared the news.
"Memphis Grizzlies rookie Jaylen Wells is awake, alert and moving his extremities after being taken off court in a stretcher tonight in Charlotte, his agent Aman Dhesi tells ESPN," Shams wrote on X.
"Wells has sustained a broken right wrist, Dhesi said, and will continue receiving medical care."
Wells shared a photo from his hospital bed on social media that shows his wrist wrapped and a gash beside his eye from where he hit his head on the court along with the message, "Go Grizz."
While Wells' season will be over because of the broken wrist, it's great to see that he is awake and alert after the frightening scene.
This season, Wells is averaging 10.4 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.
Up next for the Grizzlies is a trip back home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, April 10. Tip-off at the FedEx Forum is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.
