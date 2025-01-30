Stephen A. Smith for President? That's what the latest polls could be hinting at
By Tyler Reed
Stephen A. Smith can be attributed to changing the way sports media is presented on our television screens.
Smith's hot takes and emotions bleed through the screen on any of the one thousand shows that ESPN has their workhorse on.
Recently, Smith made a guest appearance on the 'Real Time With Bill Maher' show, where he opened up on the political landscape in this country.
Smith did not hold back his feelings, and evidently, his comments have started a small push toward the next presidential election.
Yes, according to the Political Polls Twitter/X account, Smith has received 2% of support for the 2028 presidential election from the Democratic Primary Poll.
Now, mixing sports and politics has never been my thing, but you can't tell me that Smith and whoever the Republican is that would be running in 2028 wouldn't create cinema during a debate.
Just writing about politics is making my skin crawl, so I'll try to sum this up as quickly as I possibly can. No, I don't believe that Smith will run for president.
However, have stranger things happened before? Let's allow that question to be rhetorical. Smith has president wouldn't even be one of the top 50 craziest things that I've experienced in my life.
Politics have become entertainment, and there's no question that Smith would check all the boxes of being an entertaining candidate.
Is this a good time to also put my name into the presidential ring? The work week would be Monday through Tuesday, and every Thursday, we would host tacos and old WWE match marathons at the White House.
