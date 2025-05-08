Could the Lakers really land Giannis Antetokounmpo?
The rumor mill is swirling once again in Lakerland — this time linking the purple and gold to two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. After another disappointing first-round playoff exit, questions about LeBron James’ future and the Lakers’ long-term roster plan are louder than ever. Could trading for Giannis be the answer? It's definitely a long shot.
While Howard Beck recently reported that Giannis might favor a big-market destination like L.A. if he requests a trade, the Lakers simply don’t have the assets to compete with teams like OKC, Houston, or even Miami. Any realistic Lakers package would be centered around Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and role players like Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber — solid contributors, but not franchise-changing pieces. Reaves struggled in the playoffs, and without elite draft capital (the Lakers can't trade a first-round pick until 2031), it’s hard to see Milwaukee taking that bait.
Financially, the Lakers would need to gut the roster to match Giannis' $48M+ salary. Even then, building a sustainable contender around a Giannis-Luka-LeBron trio would be difficult under the current CBA. And with rising small-market teams like OKC and Houston holding deeper war chests of picks and young stars, L.A. simply can’t match the bidding war.
Could Giannis force his way to L.A.? Maybe. But barring a dramatic change of heart from the Bucks or a superstar-level sacrifice by Antetokounmpo, this dream scenario remains just that — a dream.
For now, the Lakers’ focus will stay on re-signing Luka Dončić and building a post-LeBron core. Giannis in L.A. may look good on paper, but reality may have other plans.
