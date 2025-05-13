Top NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg shows off his insane agility
By Matt Reed
Duke Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg has become the talk of the NBA without even stepping foot on the court as a professional just yet, but come June the freshman sensation will likely hear his name called first in the NBA Draft when the Dallas Mavericks are on the clock.
RELATED: Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison celebrates NBA Draft Lottery win
During this week's NBA Draft Combine, Flagg was seen showing off his unbelievable combination of size, agility and speed during pre-draft workouts and it has the rest of NBA world jealous of the Mavericks, assuming they go ahead and select him first overall.
The Mavericks surprisingly won the NBA Draft Lottery on Monday night with less than two percent odds in their favor, but somehow the team is now in a position to have the 2025 Naismith Men's College Player of the Year despite just months ago trading away superstar scorer Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Given the fact that Flagg has such a unicorn build with his long arms and reach as well as quickness moving up and down the floor, the Mavericks may have one of the next big stars in the NBA on their hands unless another team swoops in with a trade package that they cannot refuse.
