LeBron James, Steve Nash were baffled by 'eye in the sky' camera during NBA Playoffs
By Matt Reed
The NBA Playoffs continue to offer tons of drama, but one of the biggest names in the league is already watching the games from home after LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were knocked out of the postseason.
While James isn't playing in games any longer this season, he and his Mind The Game podcast co-host Steve Nash had an interesting observation about NBA games that left both of them very confused.
James brought up the Oklahoma City Thunder-Minnesota Timberwolves series tha's taking place in the Western Conference Finals, where the camera crew is using an 'eye in the sky' camera that they've never seen before.
"It was like some forensic files type s**t," James joked with Nash. "I was like, what the f**k is this?"
