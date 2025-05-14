The Mavericks will officially draft Cooper Flagg at No. 1 overall and not even entertain trading the pick for a star, per @espn_macmahon (https://t.co/k5ePv2hHcT).



Dallas adds Flagg as their new long-term face of the franchise after trading Luka Doncic for Anthony Davis. pic.twitter.com/5eqocoWrrK