Dallas Mavericks have clear plan for No. 1 pick in 2025 NBA Draft

After trading away Luka Doncic, the Dallas Mavericks have every intention of taking the Duke star with the first pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

By Matt Reed

Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg after losing to the Houston Cougars in men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament
Duke Blue Devils forward Cooper Flagg after losing to the Houston Cougars in men's Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
After winning the NBA Draft Lottery this week, all eyes have been on the Dallas Mavericks to see if they would make any kind of public declaration about their intentions with the number one pick in June's NBA Draft. It looks like we have an answer on their plans.

According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks have every intention of holding onto the first pick in the draft and will use it on Duke star Cooper Flagg. MacMahon added that Dallas won't even entertain the concept of trading away the pick.

The Mavericks had just a 1.9 percent chance of winning the Draft Lottery after trading away Luka Doncic this season, however, the NBA gods rewarded general manager Nico Harrison and Co. with one of the most-coveted prospects in years.

Flagg showed off his abilities at the NBA Draft Combine Tuesday in front of scouts, league executives and other potential NBA prospects, but it's clear that the Maine native will indeed be one of the next faces of the league when he likely joins the Mavericks next month.

Duke players L-R Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg, during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery.
Duke players L-R Kon Knueppel and Cooper Flagg, during the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery. / David Banks-Imagn Images

