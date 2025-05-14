Dallas Mavericks have clear plan for No. 1 pick in 2025 NBA Draft
By Matt Reed
After winning the NBA Draft Lottery this week, all eyes have been on the Dallas Mavericks to see if they would make any kind of public declaration about their intentions with the number one pick in June's NBA Draft. It looks like we have an answer on their plans.
RELATED: Top NBA Draft prospect Cooper Flagg shows off his insane agility at Draft Combine
According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Mavericks have every intention of holding onto the first pick in the draft and will use it on Duke star Cooper Flagg. MacMahon added that Dallas won't even entertain the concept of trading away the pick.
The Mavericks had just a 1.9 percent chance of winning the Draft Lottery after trading away Luka Doncic this season, however, the NBA gods rewarded general manager Nico Harrison and Co. with one of the most-coveted prospects in years.
Flagg showed off his abilities at the NBA Draft Combine Tuesday in front of scouts, league executives and other potential NBA prospects, but it's clear that the Maine native will indeed be one of the next faces of the league when he likely joins the Mavericks next month.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: NBA Mock Draft Consensus 1.0: Initial forecasts for 2025 draft
NFL: NFC team will play two straight international games for first time in NFL history
MLB: MLB reinstates legendary deceased players from permanently ineligible list
SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick defends Jordon Hudson in 1st interview since '60 Minutes' show
VIRAL: Travis Kelce shows off slim new physique after dropping 25 lbs this offseason