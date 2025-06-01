NBA fans troll Reggie Miller for his ‘all-black’ Game 6 outfit in Indiana
If there's anyone who knows about eliminating the New York Knicks in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, it's Reggie Miller. The Indiana Pacers legend has been a figure in focus during this season's edition of the storied rivalry, as he covers the action in a broadcasting role with TNT.
Miller was a huge villain to the Knicks in his playing days, and 25 years ago, in 2000, he got the job done for Indiana at this stage. And while it's been lovely to see him and reminisce about that great rivalry, NBA fans think he might have taken it too far with his outfit choice on Saturday night.
RELATED: Jermaine O'Neal reveals that his last name isn't actually his real last name
Tyrese Haliburton was dressed in all-black for the Knicks' 'funeral game.' It makes sense for him to do it since he's playing and has to be the man to get the job done. However, Miller doing the same as a broadcaster didn't sit right with fans on social media.
"You're a media member, have some integrity," one fan wrote on X. "The announcer coordinating outfits with the home teams PG, wow," another added.
"It would be pure comedy if the Knicks came back 3-1 on the pacers in a series Reggie announced," a third fan said.
"This is gonna backfire against Reggie and the Pacers tonite," a fourth wrote. A fifth fan took a more personal shot, saying, "He looks like a waiter at the Olive Garden."
RELATED: Charles Barkley jokes he’s going to hell in hilarious Madison Square Garden rant
"Time to choke? Knicks have no pressure it’s all on the pacers rn," another fan wrote.
This could look pretty stupid if the Pacers aren't able to get the job done in Game 6. In any case, the optics of a broadcaster openly rooting for one team aren't great. Whether Miller's right or the fans are, all that matters on Saturday night is which team gets the victory.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: J.R. Smith’s wild ‘ring fever’ moment with Jalen Brunson goes viral
MLB: Rookie of the Year Award favorite suffers season-ending injury
NHL: Oilers fans horrified after Connor McDavid touches Western Conference trophy
SPORTS MEDIA: Scott Hanson officially announces return to 'NFL Redzone'
VIRAL: Former NFL star Antonio Brown drops the worst rap song of 2025 with Kodak Black