Charles Barkley jokes he’s going to hell in hilarious Madison Square Garden rant
The Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers have been quite exciting. The series is heading to Indiana for a Game 6, with the Pacers leading 3-2. This series is historic for another reason, too; it'll be the last time Inside The NBA will cover basketball on TNT.
With the NBA's TNT deal expiring, the show will move to ESPN. This news was a relief to NBA fans, who weren't willing to say goodbye to Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, and Kenny Smith just yet. Barkley proved why the show is so beloved with another iconic rant on Thursday.
RELATED: Charles Barkley roasts Knicks superfan Spike Lee about team's NBA Finals hopes
“We're higher than that, brother. We up in the clouds,” Barkley hilariously said about the crew's seats in Madison Square Garden. "I can touch God right now. That’s the only chance I’m ever gonna get to see him.
“I’m going to hell. But I’m gonna see a lot of y’all with me. A lot of y’all laughing at home, I’m gonna see ya. Hey Shaq, good to see you again!”
What makes Barkley so lovable is his ability to crack jokes at his own expense while also making fun of the people around him. This take from the Chuckster is a prime example of why the NBA simply could not let this show die.
Charles and the crew are now headed to Indiana for a pivotal Game 6. Hopefully, the Pacers will give them better seats than whatever the Knicks did to incite this humorous tirade.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: ESPN analyst gives surprising trade destination for Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo
NFL: Browns fifth-round pick, Shedeur Sanders, leads all NFL rookies in jersey sales
MLB: Dodgers make trade, will try to revive former All-Star's career
SPORTS MEDIA: Charles Barkley roasts Knicks superfan Spike Lee about team's NBA Finals hopes
VIRAL: Angel Reese, Reebok unveil 'Pretty Gritty' PE for WNBA superstar