Jermaine O'Neal reveals that his last name isn't actually his real last name
If you're a geriatric millennial like myself, then there are a few names that come to mind when you think of the Indiana Pacers.
The first being Reggie Miller, of course, but one of the names on top of that list would be Jermaine O'Neal.
O'Neal was the focal point of the early 2000s Pacers and one of the greatest players to ever wear their uniform.
Recently, O'Neal sat down with Zach Randolph and Tony Allen on their show 'Out The Mud Podcast'.During the conversation, O'Neal revealed that his legendary last name isn't even his real last name.
In a clip shared on the show's official Instagram, O'Neal mentioned that he was one of 33 children in his family. When his mother was pregnant with him, his father left.
Being a child in a family of 33 children sounds like it was definitely an experience growing up in O'Neal's shoes.
O'Neal's conversation with Randolph and Allen is a must-listen for any Pacers fan or fan of the NBA during the early 2000s.
The Pacers saw a lot of success during the O'Neal era, and the former Pacers star is probably keeping a close eye on the team as they try to make the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000, which was one season before O'Neal joined the team.
