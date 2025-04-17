NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says he couldn’t have been involved with Luka Doncic trade
The Luka Doncic trade had a massive impact on the NBA, it changed the Los Angeles Lakers' fortunes while costing the Dallas Mavericks a large portion of their fan base.
Much more has been said about the trade, with Mavericks GM Nico Harrison facing 'Fire Nico' chants at the American Airlines Center after Luka returned. The trade was so shocking, that conspiracy theories have been floated on social media about whether the Mavs' ownership had an ulterior motive or if the league itself was involved.
RELATED: Stephen A. Smith tells Mavs GM Nico Harrison to 'shut up and go home'
Many fans also wanted NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to veto the trade as they felt it was handing an unfair advantage for the Lakers to have acquired the 26-year-old superstar for a minimal return. Silver has now answered those fans.
"Just to clarify, the commissioner doesn't have the right to block a trade other than a trade not conforming to our rules," Silver said on the Pat McAfee Show. "You alluded to - David Stern once blocked a trade. I get how confusing it was for fans, but he was both commissioner and acting owner of the New Orleans franchise at the time.
"And so, a trade was recommended to him by the General Manager, and he turned down the trade based on what he thought were the best interests of that franchise."
There is no doubt that the Lakers having a young superstar for the next decade is good for the NBA. Even if Adam Silver could veto the trade, it seems unlikely that he would.
Luka Doncic is making NBA history as a Laker already, and with the playoffs now coming, he has another chance to make Mavericks fans wish that the commissioner could have blocked the trade after all.
