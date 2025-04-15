Luka Doncic beats Steph Curry, LeBron James and makes NBA history
Luka Doncic has been a transcendental player since he entered the NBA. He's already led a team to the Finals and made the All-NBA First Team five times. Breaking records is nothing new to Doncic, but his latest achievement might put him in firm contention for the next face of the league.
Being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers was emotional for the Slovenian superstar, but it does have its benefits. He has now become the first international player in NBA history to lead the league in jersey sales, beating out perennial leaders Stephen Curry and LeBron James in the process.
This is a historic achievement for a player from overseas, and if he can continue to perform at a high level for the Lakers, then he will likely continue to dominate the category. This also marks the first time since the 2012-13 season that someone other than LeBron James or Steph Curry has led the league in jersey sales, making it even more impressive.
With two players in the Top 3, the Lakers do lead in overall jersey sales for teams, which is hardly surprising. According to the official NBA website, jersey sales since the trade deadline are up by 21% as compared to the same time period last year, largely thanks to the Luka trade.
The Lakers enter this season's playoffs as the 3rd seed in the Western Conference, which means they will face the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round. Luka beat the Wolves with the Mavericks in last season's Western Conference Finals, and if he can do it again, these numbers will likely continue to spike through the playoffs.
