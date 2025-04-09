Mother of Zion Williamson's child arrested for allegedly 'stalking and beating' woman at his home
Zion Williamson's career hasn't lived up to all the hype he generated coming into the NBA so far. And while the basketball side of things has been less than ideal, his off-court problems have been just as bad. His relationships with women have caused him issues in the past, and there has now been another incident on that front.
Ahkeema Love is the mother of Williamson's daughter, Azira, and has been romantically involved with him for a long time. She was recently arrested after being accused of stalking a woman who was also linked with Zion. According to reports, she assaulted her in his home, and has also egged her house on a prior occasion.
RELATED: LeBron James is getting his own Barbie doll, seriously
"Love entered the victim's house, grabbed her hair, and hit her with keys," WDSU reported. "Police report the victim had lacerations on her face, and her fingernails were torn off.
"Love then fled the scene and, according to police, was arrested on Royal Palm Drive in the Gabriel development, a gated community in Kenner known for its luxury homes with views of Lake Pontchartrain."
Ahkeema Love was presented in court on Tuesday, with her bond being set at $50,000 on three counts of home invasion, aggravated battery, and stalking. She was also told to stay away from the victim, and her gun was confiscated by the court.
This is the last thing Zion Williamson needs, with the Pelicans' season already over and the calls for him being a bust growing louder by the season. He was averaged 24.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game during this regular season, but the team's 21-58 record speaks louder than his personal stats.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: NBA mock draft has familiar March Madness names cracking the top ten
MLB: Ex-MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel one of dozens dead in nightclub catastrophe
NBA: Nikola Jokic's odds for his next NBA team has a typical betting favorite
NFL: Colts tackle Braden Smith bravely opens up on mental health struggles
SPORTS MEDIA: 2025 Sports Emmys nominations revealed
VIRAL: Hailey Van Lith SI Swimsuit photos, behind-the-scenes video goes viral