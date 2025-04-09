LeBron James is getting his own Barbie doll, seriously
By Matt Reed
It almost feels fake, but Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is getting his own signature Barbie doll as part of the NBA legend's deal with renowned toy company Mattel.
RELATED: NBA star Ja Morant responds to gun celebration fine with new viral gesture
James reportedly will be a Kenbassador for the brand, which obviously included the drop of the $75 LeBron-inspired figure. It includes James wearing a high school letterman jacket with his initials "L.J." on his chest.
Meanwhile, on the back of the jacket James has "LEBRON" in bold letters and "Just a kid from Akron" written below it. For a long time, the NBA, NFL and other major sports leagues have had customized action figures, so maybe a Barbie doll isn't that far-fetched a concept.
James and the Lakers are aiming to make another deep NBA playoffs run this season after bringing in Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade that shock the league, but that clearly hasn't stopped LeBron from continuing to build his business empire.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: NBA mock draft has familiar March Madness names cracking the top ten
MLB: Ex-MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel one of dozens dead in nightclub catastrophe
NBA: Nikola Jokic's odds for his next NBA team has a typical betting favorite
NFL: Colts tackle Braden Smith bravely opens up on mental health struggles
SPORTS MEDIA: 2025 Sports Emmys nominations revealed
VIRAL: Hailey Van Lith SI Swimsuit photos, behind-the-scenes video goes viral