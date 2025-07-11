Mets fan favorite teases about possible comeback on social media
Bartolo Colon defied the odds by extending his Major League Baseball career past his 45th birthday.
What's so far-fetched about seeing him pitch at age 52?
Colon teased the idea Friday in a post on Twitter/X. In response to a question posed by the New York Mets' regional sports network — "if you could add one former Met to the current roster, who would you pick?" — the 2005 Cy Young Award winner surprisingly volunteered his own name.
"I might still have something left in the tank," Colon wrote.
It's been seven years since Colon last threw a pitch at the MLB level, for the Minnesota Twins in September 2018. He threw 146.1 innings across 28 appearances (24 starts) that season, going 7-12 with a 5.78 ERA.
None of those numbers — to say nothing of his age — suggests Colon is serious about making a comeback. Jamie Moyer was 49 years old in 2012 when he became the oldest pitcher to win a major league game.
Only seven men have appeared in a game in their 50s, and at least one was widely recognized as a publicity stunt. And who doesn't mind the occasional publicity stunt? His own opinion nonwithstanding, Colon would surely be a welcome sight on the field for fans of many of the 11 franchises that employed him.
Just not the Mets, who are 1.5 games behind the Philadelphia Phillies after committing more than $320 million in salary to their 2025 roster. Colon's original team, the Cleveland Guardians, are 44-48. If they aren't serious about making a run at repeating their surprising 2024 ALCS appearance, perhaps they can make a run at Colon.
