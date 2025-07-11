Senate attempts to save gamblers from new gambling tax
By Tyler Reed
The last person you should be taking gambling advice or political news from is ya boy that is writing this post.
It's rather shameful how much I know about the laws of this country, but let me tell you, I am not afraid to place a spicy parlay during college football season.
However, my days of laying down a parlay could be shrinking as Joey Cappelletti of the Associated Press has reported that "Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada sought unanimous passage of a bill that would roll back the change on gambling tax deductions, but Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana objected, stalling the proposal for now. The emerging fight over the gambling provision is likely only the beginning of the fallout from the new tax law and its impact on the country. Spanning more than 900 pages, the bill signed into law by President Donald Trump contained a slew of provisions changing federal programs and the tax code, many of which lawmakers admit they are only now beginning to fully digest."
To no surprise to even someone out of the know like myself, it looks like the new gambling tax debate will become an annoying tug of war that candidates will probably use to lean o re-elections, or to get elected in the first place.
Can't a guy just place a touchdown parlay in peace?
