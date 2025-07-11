Brandon Aiyuk gets major injury update ahead of 49ers training camp
By Josh Sanchez
San Francisco 49ers star wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2024, tearing his ACL and MCL against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7.
As he recovers from his injury, he is hoping to be ready early in the season and NFL insider Matt Maiocco revealed a positive injury update as the team prepares to report for training camp.
According to Maiocco, the buzz surrounding Aiyuk is that his knee is ahead of schedule.
"I hear he's doing really well. I hear the knee is even ahead of schedule. Also, from what I understand, it's not out of the question that he could be ready Week 1," Maiocco said.
Being ready for Week 1 would be great news for Aiyuk and the 49ers offense.
Last season, the 49ers finished with a 6-11 record and last place in the NFC West.
The 49ers kick off the 2025 preseason on August 9 at home against the Denver Broncos, while their regular-season opener will be on the road against the Seattle Seahawks on September 7.
