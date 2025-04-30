Former MLB Network personality joins Red Sox regional sports network
Alanna Rizzo, a seven-time Emmy Award-winning sports journalist, has joined NESN as a general sports reporter and analyst.
According to a release from the Boston Red Sox's and Bruins' regional sports network, Rizzo's duties will include co-host of the network’s alternate broadcast, “Unobstructed Views", as well as occasional host and sideline reporter for NESN’s Red Sox coverage, and other general reporting.
Rizzo will make her NESN debut in May.
In more than 20 years experience on air, Rizzo became well known as the inaugural reporter when SportsNet LA launched as the Los Angeles Dodgers' regional sports network in 2014. She is currently a contributor to Dodgers Territory.
Rizzo has also provided national baseball commentary for Blue Jays Central on SportsNet and served as host for TBS alternative baseball programming in 2023 and 2024. From 2021 through 2024, she was a regular contributor on MLB Network’s High Heat with Christopher Russo, where she interviewed players, coaches and industry insiders while breaking down league-wide storylines.
Prior to her time on High Heat, Rizzo spent seven seasons as an in-game reporter Her work earned her the Southern California Sports Broadcasters Association’s TV Reporter Award in 2019 and 2020.
“We’re thrilled to welcome Alanna to the NESN team,” said NESN COO Matt Volk. “Her impressive track record as a sports journalist and reporter, combined with deep knowledge of baseball and energetic storytelling, will continue to elevate our coverage across platforms and enhance our baseball coverage on the network.”
“I’m beyond excited to bring my passion, energy, and storytelling to such a historic and respected network,” Rizzo said in a release. “NESN has an incredible legacy, and I can’t wait to be a part of sharing Red Sox baseball with some of the most passionate fans in the world.”
In addition to her work as a journalist, Rizzo is the founder and president of Guidry’s Guardian Foundation, a nonprofit organization established in 2019. Based in New England, GGF is dedicated to rescuing dogs from high-kill shelters and the streets by funding medical care, fostering, and adoption efforts. The foundation serves both individuals and other rescue groups across the country.
