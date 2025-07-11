Callaway releases epic 'Happy Gilmore' hockey stick putters, tube sock club covers
By Tyler Reed
If you were to ask random people on the street to name the most famous golfer they know, most would probably say Tiger Woods.
However, a large audience would also say Happy Gilmore, the fictional hockey lover turned professional golfer in the hit Adam Sandler film with the same name.
Gilmore, Happy, took over an entire generation. If you were to visit a golf course at any time of day, you may see a patron with a few adult beverages trying the intense tee-off swing that Sandler made famous.
The film is seeing a resurrection in popularity as a sequel is set to release on Netflix on July 25th of this year.
Everyone wants in on the Gilmore action, and Callaway Golf is bringing the heat with a putter you must see to believe.
You can now become a proud owner of a limited edition hockey stick putter and tube sock club covers that are celebrating the release of Sandler's sequel film. I have golfed five times in my life, but this putter and the cover make me want to make the sport my new personality.
I'm still of the camp that making sequels to legendary comedies like "Happy Gilmore" or " Dumb & Dumber" is the wrong choice. However, will I be watching the film when it comes out in a few weeks? You bet your bottom dollar I will.
