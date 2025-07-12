Cleveland Cavaliers’ reported condition for acquiring LeBron James revealed
The Cleveland Cavaliers are almost synonymous with only one NBA superstar, and that's LeBron James. The hometown hero has brought the city their only NBA championship, having spent a huge chunk of his career with the franchise.
James left Cleveland for the second time in 2018, following a fourth straight NBA Finals appearance. He has been with the Los Angeles Lakers since, although there is more and more noise about him potentially leaving the storied franchise. Naturally, links to the Cavaliers have been a dime a dozen.
RELATED: Los Angeles Lakers seem ready to move on from LeBron James
NBA insider Sam Amico has now revealed the only condition in which the Cavaliers will be happy to go for James, though. Reportedly, only if the Lakers were to buy LeBron out of his current contract would his former franchise be interested in bringing him home.
The Cavs have built a solid roster recently, and they had the league's second-best record last year. Donovan Mitchell leads the way, with Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen being important pieces. Darius Garland has also blossomed into a star, meaning they do have talent to trade if they wish.
However, it makes no sense for the team to part ways with any of their young stars in a deal for James. As awesome as his unbelievable longevity has been, Bron will retire very soon. They shouldn't give up assets to acquire him, even if it turns out that he is available for trade.
