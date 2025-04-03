The Big Lead

Mick Foley shares update after terrifying car accident

Mick Foley recently shared a scary photo of a vehicle he was in after an accident. Now, Foley is giving fans an update on his condition.

By Tyler Reed

Before the World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling show Mick Foley answered fan questions while in the ring.
Before the World Classic Professional Big Time Wrestling show Mick Foley answered fan questions while in the ring. / Shelby Reeves/Chillicothe Gazette / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Mick Foley made a name for himself inside the squared circle by being one of the most violent professional wrestlers in the sport's history.

Foley's most iconic moment has to be when the Undertaker tossed him off the top of the Hell in a Cell during a WWE show known as 'King of the Ring' in 1998.

RELATED: WWE gets it right with European Tour during 'Road to WrestleMania'

With all the dangerous stunts, Foley is now paying the toll physically, and a recent photo shared by the professional wrestling legend shows that he can't escape the high-risk lifestyle, even when driving.

On April 1st, Foley shared a terrifying photo on his Instagram showing him standing beside a car that was absolutely totaled. TMZ is reporting that details of the incident have yet to be released; however, in Foley's caption on his Instagram post, he stated he was sore and suffered a minor concussion.

This past Wednesday, Foley updated fans with a video on his Instagram, stating that he was thankful for everyone who reached out after he posted the photo.

Of course, in classic professional wrestling fashion, Foley made sure to let fans know that he would not be missing any of the dates that he has scheduled.

Since Foley is okay and it appears that he wants to spin this into a positive light, this incident will only help the extreme wrestling legacy of the Hall of Famer.

MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead

NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?

MLB: Who are the highest paid MLB managers? One new contract for 2025 breaks previous record

NBA: Carmelo Anthony reveals the surprising NBA team he wants to purchase

CBB: Top collegiate NIL earners over the past year

SPORTS MEDIA: Livvy Dunne goes preppy schoolgirl, Paul Skenes rocks middle-aged gym teacher fit in GQ

VIRAL: Pirates closer Dennis Santana goes viral for wearing shorts on mound

Home/Sports Media