Mick Foley shares update after terrifying car accident
By Tyler Reed
Mick Foley made a name for himself inside the squared circle by being one of the most violent professional wrestlers in the sport's history.
Foley's most iconic moment has to be when the Undertaker tossed him off the top of the Hell in a Cell during a WWE show known as 'King of the Ring' in 1998.
RELATED: WWE gets it right with European Tour during 'Road to WrestleMania'
With all the dangerous stunts, Foley is now paying the toll physically, and a recent photo shared by the professional wrestling legend shows that he can't escape the high-risk lifestyle, even when driving.
On April 1st, Foley shared a terrifying photo on his Instagram showing him standing beside a car that was absolutely totaled. TMZ is reporting that details of the incident have yet to be released; however, in Foley's caption on his Instagram post, he stated he was sore and suffered a minor concussion.
This past Wednesday, Foley updated fans with a video on his Instagram, stating that he was thankful for everyone who reached out after he posted the photo.
Of course, in classic professional wrestling fashion, Foley made sure to let fans know that he would not be missing any of the dates that he has scheduled.
Since Foley is okay and it appears that he wants to spin this into a positive light, this incident will only help the extreme wrestling legacy of the Hall of Famer.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
NFL: NFL Mock Draft Consensus 16.0: Could Browns pass on Abdul Carter?
MLB: Who are the highest paid MLB managers? One new contract for 2025 breaks previous record
NBA: Carmelo Anthony reveals the surprising NBA team he wants to purchase
CBB: Top collegiate NIL earners over the past year
SPORTS MEDIA: Livvy Dunne goes preppy schoolgirl, Paul Skenes rocks middle-aged gym teacher fit in GQ
VIRAL: Pirates closer Dennis Santana goes viral for wearing shorts on mound