LSU basketball star Flau'jae shares motivational message before March Madness
By Josh Sanchez
March Madness is finally here and the LSU women's basketball team has high hopes for a deep run in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. After falling short of a national championship repeat last season, the team sits as the No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region.
One of the team's star players, triple-threat Flau'jae Johnson -- who has showcased her skills on the court, on the mic as a rapper, and as a philanthropist -- is ready to after missing the SEC Tournament.
Johnson was sidelined for the SEC tourney by head coach Kim Mulkey to give her time to get to 100 percent for the NCAA tournament after dealing with a nagging shin issue.
Now that she is healthy, Johnson is hyping up the loyal Tigers fan base by sharing with a motivational mention on social media.
Flau'jae took to X with the message, "I'm giving it all I got, let’s dance," along with a disco ball emoji and photo of her hustling to keep a ball inbounds.
As a spark plug on offense and tenacious presence on the defensive side of the ball, Johnson will be key to the Tigers making a deep run in March. Their quadrant also includes top-seed UCLA and No. 2 seed NC State.
This season, the junior guard is averaging a career-high 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. The former SEC Freshman of the Year earned First-team All-SEC honors for the first time in her career.
LSU's tournament will officially kickoff on Saturday, March 22, against the No. 14 seed San Diego State Aztecs at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) in Baton Rouge.
