LSU Was Unbeatable and Unforgettable
By Kyle Koster | Jan 14 2020
Fifteen times LSU went to battle. Fifteen times they emerged victorious. The handwriting was on the wall in 96-point font. We all saw it coming. So too did opponents, who all tried desperately to find the antidote for a lethal offense helmed by Joe Burrow, proud owner of the greatest season by a college quarterback that's ever existed. But foes were helpless. They could tread water for a bit yet drowning under an waterfall of points was always going to happen.
The Tigers fulfilled their destiny with a 42-25 win over Clemson in New Orleans. They would have won anywhere. Louisiana. Louisville. Alaska. Alderaan. After falling behind 17-7, this shade of Tiger ripped off scoring drive after scoring drive and played lockdown defense.
Burrow had the least accurate passing game of his season and still finished 31 of 49 for 463 yards and 5 touchdowns. Along the way he set an FCS record with 60 touchdown passes -- the Babe Ruth of years. The No. 1 pick in this spring's NFL Draft outdueled Trevor Lawrence and decoded an elite defensive unit.
Burrow was flanked by playmakers to his left and right and on defense. He was the straw that stirred the drink but all the ingredients mixed together in perfection.
LSU boatraced Texas. They dispatched Florida. Squeaked by Auburn. Outclassed Alabama. Crushed Georgia. Embarrassed Oklahoma. Then, on the biggest stage, made Clemson's 29-game winning streak disappear.
They were the best team in college football this year. Perhaps the best team of the decade, too. Perhaps the century. Perhaps the best to ever suit up.
Long ago this began to feel like destiny. Fulfilling it almost became a formality.
But now it's done. Official. LSU was unbeatable, blessed with a special quality that is tough to quantify and easy to appreciate.
It was always going to end like this.