2025 Heisman Trophy preseason betting odds released
By Tyler Reed
With the calendar changing over to July, college football fans can rejoice. The league is just one month away from returning.
With the league being just one month away from kicking off, the conversations around the water cooler are now becoming all about football.
There are many stories to follow ahead of the season. One of the biggest topics every summer is who will hoist the Heisman Trophy at the end of the regular season.
Brett McMurphy, of On3 Sports, dropped the entire current betting odds for the Heisman Trophy race. Here's who Circa Sports currently has as the top favorites.
To no surprise, Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is the current betting odds favorite at 5-1. Following Manning is LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier at 8-1, Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik at 9-1, and Penn State quarterback Drew Allar at 12-1.
Manning will be in his first season as the starter for the Longhorns; however, the other top quarterbacks in the current betting odds were not Heisman candidates at the end of last season.
Preseason betting odds will drastically change, even after Week 1 performances. However, if you're feeling froggy, you may see a number that looks like a steal at the moment. May the odds be ever in your favor.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
