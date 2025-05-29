LSU head coach Brian Kelly hints at huge Big Ten-SEC scheduling alliance
By Matt Reed
College football season is just a few months away from kicking off, but diehard NCAA fans should be excited about what the future could hold based on LSU head coach Brian Kelly's recent comments.
Everyone knows that the Big Ten and SEC run college football at this point, especially as the NIL era continues to reach new heights. With the dominance that both conferences have exhibited throughout the years there's a strong indication that the two could expand their relationship in the coming seasons.
"As coaches, I can speak for the room; We want to play Big Ten teams," Kelly said when discussing tan increase in games between the Big Ten and SEC.
This news should be exciting for college football fans because of the opportunities it will create for more big matchups during the regular season as teams jockey for position heading into the College Football Playoff.
This season, defending national champions Ohio State will be facing off against Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns in a rematch from last year's CFP semifinals. While meetings like this aren't out of the ordinary, it has become a common theme over the years for big conferences like the Big Ten and SEC to schedule weaker out-of-conference opponents, but perhaps this will change that.
