Texas' football program set to spend a staggering price for 2025 roster
By Tyler Reed
The 2024 season was a successful one for the Texas Longhorns. In their first season with the SEC, the Longhorns made history by reaching the SEC Championship and the College Football Playoff.
The Longhorns made it to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff before losing to the eventual champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes.
However, the world of college football moves fast. It's not about what you did last year, but what you are going to do in the present year.
NIL has drastically changed the college sports landscape. Players are now attempting to seek their worth, and roster change happens a lot during the transfer portal window.
Even with all the change, it appears the players at Texas are going to be eating really good this season, according to the latest roster spending news.
According to Kirk Bohls of the Houston Chronicle, the Longhorns are spending anywhere from $30 million to $40 million on their roster for this upcoming season.
If you were to ask me what programs I thought would spend the most money on players during the NIL era, I would have definitely had Texas on that list.
Texas has long been known as a football school, and now they are in a football conference. The taste of success in 2024 apparently has the boosters ready to spend as much as possible.
