Notre Dame HC Marcus Freeman doesn't want to see rivalry game against USC end
By Tyler Reed
Call me sentimental, or call me an "old head", but college sports are heading down a path of destruction that will soon kill what made it so special.
Conferences have already ditched geography, which has already killed a few rivalry games in the name of making more cash.
Recently, it was reported that the rivalry game between Notre Dame and USC could soon come to an end, as the Trojans' move to the Big 10 probably helped move this along
However, the head coach of the Fighting Irish, Marcus Freeman, doesn't want to see the iconic rivalry end anytime soon.
When asked his opinion about the big game, Freeman stated he wanted the two teams to play every single season.
The Irish are set to meet the Trojans on October 18th, during this upcoming season. However, could this be the last time the teams ever play?
The teams have met 94 times, with the Irish holding the overall winning record at 52-37-5. Freeman has won both matchups with the Trojans since becoming head coach of Notre Dame.
Looking at that overall record of the rivalry, it makes sense as to why some on the USC side would want to run away from this game. However, this rivalry ending would be a shame to college football, and should be considered a downright crime.
