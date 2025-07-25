Over 100 NFL players fined after selling Super Bowl 59 tickets above face value
By Matt Reed
The NFL has had plenty of scandals on its hands over the years, but their latest one actually involves this past Super Bowl when the Philadelphia Eagles trounced Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
RELATED: Jerry Jones finds reason not to pay Micah Parson after Christian Wilkins news
According to an Associated Press report, the league has decided to fine over 100 NFL players and team employees after selling their Super Bowl LIX tickets for more than what they were worth at face value.
Just like many other Super Bowls, tickets for the most recent edition normally go for thousands of dollars for fans, but many players often get access to tickets for themselves and their families during the NFL's biggest event of the season.
While names weren't mentioned in the story, it stands to speculate whether or not any Chiefs or Eagles players were involved in the scandal considering their involvement in the game.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WWE: Hulk Hogan Dead at 71: Wrestlers, musicians, politicians react on social media
NBA: Kendrick Perkins backs Luka Doncic to win MVP next season, explains why
NFL: Cam Newton roasts everyone who is coming at his comments on Jalen Hurts
SPORTS MEDIA: NBCUniversal considers launching its own sports network
VIRAL: Savannah Bananas TV stunt fails live on air, leaving CNN host aghast