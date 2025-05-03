The Big Lead

Kentucky Derby 2025 odds, post positions, & horses for Churchill Downs

The 2025 Kentucky Derby takes place at Churchill Downs on Saturday, May 3. Here are the odds, post positions, and horses for the first leg of the Triple Crown.

By Josh Sanchez

A view of the roses at the winners circle before the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
A view of the roses at the winners circle before the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs. / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
The month of May is here and it's officially Triple Crown season. The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 3, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, which gives us a first look at what could be the next historic run.

This year, Journalism enters race day as the favorite, followed by Sandman and Burnham Square.

The Kentucky Derby, also known as The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports or The Run For The Roses, has a purse of $5 million with $3.1 million going to the first-place colt or filly.

The Kentucky Derby is race No. 12 of the day at Churchill Downs with a post time of 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC. Olympic champion and gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles will give the ceremonial "Riders Up" command.

Olympian Simone Biles poses on the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala red carpet.
Olympian Simone Biles poses on the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala red carpet. / Maggie Huber/Special to Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Who will be running the race and what are the complete odds? We have you covered.

A full look at the list of horses, post positions, and odds for the 151st Running of the Kentucky Derby can be seen below.

2025 Kentucky Derby post positions, horses, and odds

The sun sets in the background of the Barbaro statue on opening night of the spring meet at Churchill Downs.
The sun sets in the background of the Barbaro statue on opening night of the spring meet at Churchill Downs. / Matt Stone/The Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Post Position

Horse

Odds

1.

Citizen Bull

20-1

2.

Neoquos

30-1

3.

Final Gambit

30-1

4.

Rodriguez

12-1

5.

American Promise

30-1

6.

Admire Daytona

30-1

7.

Luxor Cafe

15-1

8.

Journalism

3-1

9.

Burnham Square

12-1

10.

Grande

20-1

11.

Flying Mohawk

30-1

12.

East Avenue

20-1

13.

Publisher

20-1

14.

Tiztastic

20-1

15.

Redner Judgment

30-1

16.

Coal Battle

30-1

17.

Sandman

6-1

18.

Sovereignty

5-1

19.

Chunk of Gold

30-1

20.

Owen Almighty

30-1

21.

Baeza

12-1

*Rodriguez and Grande, horses in the No. 4 and No. 10 Post Positions, have been scratched.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

