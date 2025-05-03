Kentucky Derby 2025 odds, post positions, & horses for Churchill Downs
By Josh Sanchez
The month of May is here and it's officially Triple Crown season. The 151st running of the Kentucky Derby takes place on Saturday, May 3, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, which gives us a first look at what could be the next historic run.
This year, Journalism enters race day as the favorite, followed by Sandman and Burnham Square.
The Kentucky Derby, also known as The Most Exciting Two Minutes In Sports or The Run For The Roses, has a purse of $5 million with $3.1 million going to the first-place colt or filly.
The Kentucky Derby is race No. 12 of the day at Churchill Downs with a post time of 6:57 p.m. ET on NBC. Olympic champion and gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles will give the ceremonial "Riders Up" command.
Who will be running the race and what are the complete odds? We have you covered.
A full look at the list of horses, post positions, and odds for the 151st Running of the Kentucky Derby can be seen below.
2025 Kentucky Derby post positions, horses, and odds
Post Position
Horse
Odds
1.
Citizen Bull
20-1
2.
Neoquos
30-1
3.
Final Gambit
30-1
4.
Rodriguez
12-1
5.
American Promise
30-1
6.
Admire Daytona
30-1
7.
Luxor Cafe
15-1
8.
Journalism
3-1
9.
Burnham Square
12-1
10.
Grande
20-1
11.
Flying Mohawk
30-1
12.
East Avenue
20-1
13.
Publisher
20-1
14.
Tiztastic
20-1
15.
Redner Judgment
30-1
16.
Coal Battle
30-1
17.
Sandman
6-1
18.
Sovereignty
5-1
19.
Chunk of Gold
30-1
20.
Owen Almighty
30-1
21.
Baeza
12-1
*Rodriguez and Grande, horses in the No. 4 and No. 10 Post Positions, have been scratched.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
