Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' mother shares why she overprotects her son
By Matt Reed
Jayden Daniels was one game away from reaching the Super Bowl during his first season with the Washington Commanders, however, despite all of his tremendous success in Year 1 playing in the NFL many fans and members of the media had a question about the former LSU superstar.
Nearly everywhere that Daniels has gone over recent months has seen him accompanied by his mother. That fact alone isn't that wild, but his mom's reasoning behind why she mettles in his dating life does have fans left with many thoughts.
Daniels' mother recently appeared on Ryan Clark's The Pivot podcast and she explained in full detail why she feels she has to protect him from women that may be looking to take advantage of his amazing success in the NFL.
"I'm a mom that protects my son," Daniels' mother told Clark. "...You never really know who is there for you and against you."
One thing is certain for Daniels as he enters his sophomore season and it's that he will only continue to become a bigger star in the league and likely draw more attention from women with that success if he Commanders continue to play this level of football.
