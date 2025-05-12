Weekend Roundup: Moms rule, Cleveland's epic fail, balancing scales, and more
By Tyler Reed
Is there anything worse than having to deal with a Monday after such a beautiful holiday weekend? The answer is no.
From celebrating the greatest women in our lives to watching some historic NBA postseason battles, this past weekend was one to remember.
Before you get started on this dreadful Monday, take a look back at all the action from this past weekend in the Weekend Roundup.
Thanks, Mom
Mother's Day may be over, but we all should be celebrating those who welcomed us into this world every day.
Mom's rule, and even though you talked to her yesterday, you are going to call or visit today because I said so. Shout-out to Moms.
Historic Defeat
On Sunday night, the Indiana Pacers flexed their muscles on the Cleveland Cavaliers by going up 3-1 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
The Pacers were up 80-38 at halftime. Yes, 80 mother-flipping points at halftime. There's no way Cleveland finds the confidence to come back from this. Right?
Making Things Worse
The cherry on top of the agonizing sundae for the Cavaliers is that star guard Donovan Mitchell suffered an ankle injury in the ugly Game 4 loss.
It used to feel like every sports team in Cleveland was cursed until the Cavaliers won the NBA championship back in 2016. However, that scary feeling is starting to return.
Perfectly Balanced
The series between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets has been a lot more enjoyable than the drumming the Pacers are giving the Cavaliers.
Sunday night, the Thunder evened up the series with a tough Game 4 victory in Denver. This one has all the makings of a classic seven game series.
Passing Of Legend
Over the weekend, the professional wrestling world lost one of the most extreme figures to step inside the squared circle.
The WWE announced that ECW legend Sabu has passed away at the age of 60. Sabu was synonymous with the land of extreme, and fans will never forget his hardcore style.
Special Agent Mom
No mother seems to protect their son more than Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniel's mother.
Recently, Regina Jackson was a guest on Ryan Clark's show 'The Pivot', where she discussed why she is so protective of her son. Some may find Regina's actions to be a bit much. However, she's just a mom wanting the best for her son.
Melo Graduation
There are two things I think of when I see Syracuse University. One is the picture of former men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim sticking his finger way up his booger hole. The other is the man who put Boeheim on the map, Carmelo Anthony.
Anthony took part in the 2025 graduation ceremonies at the university, where he delivered a memorable commencement speech to the graduating class. It may not be 'Nard Dog' level, but it is still very inspiring.
Is It Over In Golden State?
Steph Curry's hamstring injury could leave the Golden State Warriors star unable to return until at least Game 6 in the team's series against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
However, if Monday night's game goes just like Game 3, there's a good chance there won't be a Game 6 to return to. Game 4 is a must-win for the Warriors, and they will need guys like Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga to lead them there.
Getting Interesting
The Boston Celtics handed the New York Knicks the first two games of their Eastern Conference Semifinals series.
However, this past Saturday, the Celtics settled down and took care of business at Madison Square Garden for a Game 3 win.
Monday night, the reigning NBA champions have a chance to even up the series. I'm not a Knicks hater, but it's fun to see the fans in New York start to sweat a little. We could have another legendary series on our hands.
Real Love
Don't tell me you have already forgotten about the greatest love story in 2025? Bill Belichick and Jordon Hudson have been in the headlines for months, and this past weekend, the iconic couple added another chapter to their story.
Husdon competed in the Miss Maine USA pageant, and by her side were her loving boyfriend Belichick and her dad.
Yes, we got a chance to see the legendary coach and Hudson's father sitting side-by-side in what has to be one of the strangest boyfriend-father dynamics in history. Just have her home by 10, Bill.
It Was Time
The Colorado Rockies picked up their seventh win on the season with a 9-3 Mother's Day victory over the San Diego Padres.
Unfortunately, the franchise has 33 losses to go with those seven wins. It was no surprise to see the franchise was moving on from manager Bud Black, but it is absolutely hilarious they did it on a day they got a win.
Rookie Camp Hype
The most annoying time to try to enjoy football content is during camp season. Every video clip for social media is either dragging a player or calling them a Pro Bowl level talent.
Of course, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is going to be under the microscope this summer.
After falling to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, Sanders will be looking to prove his doubters wrong with a strong showing at camp. However, can we just let these guys develop instead of arguing over every viral clip? Oh, we can't? Okay, that's what I figured.
What A Country
Social media can be a vile place sometimes. Other times, it lets us know that there's still hope in the world.
For instance, Texas Roadhouse dropping three new flavored dips for customers to grab at Walmart while they're looking for the recently released mini rolls is a sign from heaven.
The iconic steakhouse is giving us everything we've ever needed, and we can eat it all from the comfort of our homes. God bless, Texas (Roadhouse).
LOVEly Week
That is all we have for the Weekend Roundup. Hopefully, you got the chance to enjoy some time around those you love before delving into the darkest pit known as Monday.
As you begin your new week, keep the vibes steady by listening to Kendrick Lamar's 'LOVE', which was on his 2017 album 'DAMN'.
Is Lamar still beefing with Drake? Man, that feels like a lifetime ago already. We need a new music beef to get the juices flowing. Maybe something like Arcade Fire and Arctic Monkeys having a war. Both band names have really great potential to be team names in a Legends of the Hidden Temple reboot.